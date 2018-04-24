Gokhan Donald Ilhan Oztas suddenly passed on March 30, 2018. Beloved son of Donna Roche and Hasan (Sonny) Oztas. Born and raised in St. Mary’s County, he relocated to Baltimore in 2016.

His love of life was soccer and was extremely talented at it.

He is survived by grandparents: Donald and Joanne Brewster, of West Virginia; sisters: Crystal White and Brandi Cruz, of St. Mary’s County, MD; Zehra Oztas; Ayse Oztas and Mady Oztas, of Illinois; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A Life Remembrance Celebration will be announced at a later date.