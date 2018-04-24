Charles County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Man with Loaded Handgun

On Monday, April 23, 2018, at approximately at 5:00 p.m., Narcotics investigators from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received information about a male who was possibly in possession of a handgun at a fast food business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West.

Officers arrived and observed a man fitting the suspect’s description. He was in possession of a loaded handgun, which was in his coat pocket.

Further investigation revealed the suspect is illegally prohibited from possessing any firearms.

Dejuan Tracey Hart, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun and other related charges.

