La Plata Officers of the Quarter Anounced

La Plata police officers are out in our community day and night committed to protecting and serving the citizens of La Plata and Charles County.

They do remarkable work each day. We’d like to introduce you to the La Plata Police Department’s Officers of the Quarter – PFC Jimmy Buckles and PFC Glen Plater.

On January 15, 2018, at approximately 9:20 p.m., PFC Jimmy Buckles responded to the report of an armed suspicious individual in the 600 block of Charles Street. Upon arrival, PFC Buckles observed an individual matching the description of the armed suspicious person. With the assistance of Sergeant Mark Kaylor #342, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the two officers immediately interacted with the individual. A semi-automatic handgun was located in the individual’s pant pocket. The firearm, a loaded Taurus .380 caliber handgun, was equipped with a laser sight and extended magazine.

Subsequent investigation found the individual had brandished the handgun while threaten to injury his ex-girlfriend. Thinking quickly, the victim convinced the individual to drive her to a local store. Once at the store, the victim quickly fled to the women’s bathroom and barricaded herself while calling 911 for help.

On January 20, 2018 at approximately 10:35 p.m., PFC Glen Plater observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in a local neighborhood. While interviewing the driver you noticed an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located seventeen (17) separately packaged baggies of marijuana totaling forty-three (43) grams and six (6) marihuana cigarettes stored of test tubes. Subsequent search located a loaded .380 caliber Cobra handgun.

LPPD officers are committed to keeping your community safe. Congratulations PFC Buckles and PFC Plater on being selected by their peers as LPPD’s Officers of the Quarter!