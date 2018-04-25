Patuxent River and the Royal Australian Defense Force Observe ANZAC Day

Representatives of NAS Patuxent River and the Royal Australian Defense Force observed ANZAC day with a dawn wreath laying service at NAS Patuxent River April 25, 2018.

The ANZAC Day tradition dates back to the landing on Gallipoli April 25, 1915 by members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC). In 1916, on the first anniversary of the landing, the first ANZAC Day was officially observed. Since then, the holiday has served as a day of remembrance that commemorates all service members of Australia and New Zealand. The NAS Patuxent River ANZAC Day observance included recitations of “In Flanders Fields” and “The Ode,” as well as a prayer by Lt. j.g. Tristan Engle, NAS Patuxent River chaplain. After “The Last Post” was sounded, the national anthems of the United States, Australia, and New Zealand were played to complete the ceremony.

This year also marks “100 Years of Mateship,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of American and Australian forces fighting side-by-side. Since 1918, the U.S. and Australian militaries have served together in many of the same conflicts.





