Wednesday’s Pet is NEWMAN

Wednesday’s Pet for 4/25/18 is NEWMAN

Featured Pet: Newman

Rescue Group: Pets with Disabilities

Disability: FIV Positive

Breed: Siamese and Domestic Short Hair

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $100.00

Newman is a 4 year old Siamese and Domestic Short Haired Mix. He is litter box trained and eats well. Newman found himself stray at our local shelter, where he probably would have been adopted quickly due to his stunning looks but unfortunately, he tested positive for FIV, which scares many adopters.

FIV is nothing to be afraid of, Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) typically causes a weakening of the cat’s immune system. FIV positive cats can live normal lives, both in quality and duration. They just need to be monitored for infections and dental issues. If they are well cared for, they can be happy, healthy, wonderful pets and can live with other non-infected cats.

Newman has probably lived his life outside. He was very dirty and covered in flea dirt when we picked him up from the shelter. He has since been groomed (He was a perfect gentleman for the groomer!) and is feeling great. He loves to have a couple pets and is fantastic with other cats and dogs too. Newman will make a wonderful companion.

If you are interested in making Newman part of your family please email petswithdisabilities@comcast.net or call 443-624-9270.

