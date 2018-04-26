PG County High School Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Detectives arrested and charged a high school coach for engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

The suspect is 23-year-old Charles Wolford of the 1600 block of Willowwood Court, in Hyattsville. He is a track coach at Fairmont Heights High School in Hyattsville.

The preliminary investigation reveals the sexual acts occurred between Wolford and the 16-year-old female student in the last week. None of the sexual acts took place on school grounds. Wolford is also a teacher’s aide at Gladys N. Spellman Elementary School in Cheverly. There are currently no accusations of wrongdoing connected to that school.

Wolford is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second degree assault and fourth degree sex offense/person in position of authority. He is in custody of the Department of Corrections.

