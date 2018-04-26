Car Shopping on Agenda for Lusby Couple After Top-Prize Scratch-Off Win

Engineer claims $50,000 Home Run Riches prize

This past Friday found Bill Stack at Weis Markets in Lusby with plans to cash in a few winning scratch-offs and get one more. That one game, the new Home Run Riches scratch-off, carried $50,000 worth of baseball bucks and gave the 49-year-old a top-prize win.

“I wanted to get a ticket to bring home,” Bill told Lottery officials after he and his wife Kim claimed his prize. “We do enjoy them, they’re really a form of entertainment for us. I picked out Home Run Riches because I hadn’t played it before.”

The father of six forgot about the $5 instant ticket as he drove home. Days later, he remembered his baseball-themed purchase.

“The burgers had just gone on the grill when it just popped into my head,” said the Calvert County resident. “I got the ticket out of the car, took it inside to my wife and headed back to the yard. She came hurrying out just a few minutes later.”

Kim had scratched off the game right away. “The very first part that I scratched showed a $5,000 win. I was stunned,” she reported. Without scratching any more of the Home Run Riches instant ticket, Kim rushed to share the good news. As shocked as she, Bill quickly scanned the ticket with his Maryland Lottery smartphone app and got even brighter news. “We didn’t win $5,000, we just won $50,000!”

Even with a full two days having passed, the win still doesn’t seem real, they said. The $50,000 prize does give Bill and his wife Kim the solution to their longstanding transportation problem. They’ll soon shop for a new car! “This is breathing room for us,” Bill explained, “a cushion.”

This season’s Home Run Riches game still has three of its six $50,000 top-prize winners available as well as 11 $5,000 prizes. The green game contains thousands of other prizes, too, ranging from $10 to $1,000. A second-chance contest is also loaded with prizes. Players can enter their non-winning Home Run Riches scratch-offs into My Lottery Rewards for the chance to win $500 instantly as Contestant of the Game and $500 for each home run hit by an Orioles player in their designated game.

The lucky instant ticket made Weis Markets #284 a winner, too. The store located at 210 HG Trueman Road earns a $500 bonus for selling a top-prize scratch-off in the game.