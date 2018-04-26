St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Family Dollar Store, located on Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park, the pictured suspect grabbed money from an open register, as well as a pack of cigarettes. The suspect then fled the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, with acne scars and possible dark spots or tattoos on his face.

The suspect was wearing a black hat, gray hooded sweatshirt, and torn jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact DFC. Holdsworth at (301) 475-4200 extension *8089, or by email at Daniel.Holdsworth@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

