Sharon Virginia Dyer, 71, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Atlanta, GA passed away on April 22, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 22, 1947 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Shirley V. Lynch and Vance E. Lynch, Jr. Sharon was the loving wife of Rufus Neville Dyer, whom she married on May 11, 1966 in Patuxent Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. Sharon is survived by her sons; Randall Dyer (Sheri) of Elkridge, MD and Adam Dyer (Michelle) of Fort Worth, TX, and 4 grandchildren. She graduated from North Fulton, HI in 1965.

Sharon served in the United States Navy from September of 1965 to September of 1966. While serving in the Navy, she earned the National Defense Service Medal and was stationed at NAS Patuxent River, MD. She moved from Atlanta, GA to St. Mary’s County, MD in December of 1965. Sharon was Program Manager for NAVAIR Patuxent River, MD for 28 years, retiring in April of 2010.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Randall Dyer, Adam Dyer, Mike Derby, Ronnie Derby, Mike Ryan, and John Wills. Honorary Pallbearer will be F.B. (Bill) Derby.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20609.