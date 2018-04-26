Shirley Elizabeth Bailey “Bunny”, 85, of Hollywood, MD passed away on April 22, 2018 in Baltimore, MD. Born on July 21, 1932 in Frederick, MD she was the daughter of the late Helen Catherine Mackley Cramer and Ammon Avers Cramer. Bunny was the loving wife of James Theodore Bailey, Sr. whom she married on June 26, 1954 in St. John’s Evangelist Church, Frederick, MD. Bunny is survived by her children; Roger Bailey of Hollywood, MD, Chicchina Stump of California, MD, Jimmy Bailey (Krystyna) of California, MD, Kathy Coombs (Rex) of Leonardtown, MD and Mickey Bailey (Marty) of Leonardtown, MD. 10 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and her sister Candice Westholm of Annapolis, MD. She is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Cindi Bailey and son-in-law Eddy Stump. Siblings; Dwight Cramer, Betsy Koogle and Chauncey Cramer.

Bunny was born and raised in Frederick, MD where she graduated from Frederick High School in 1950. She moved from Prince Georges County MD to St. Mary’s County MD in 1966. Bunny was the Owner/Instructor of Bunny Bailey Studio of Dance for 59 years. She was a member of the Dance Masters of America and Dance Educators of America.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 2:00-5:00 PM with prayers recited at 3:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 9:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Gary R. Pomrenke officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Jeffrey Bailey, Doug Stump, Jody Koogle, Scott Xavier, Eddy Stump and Melvin Koogle. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Lester Koogle and Freddie Koogle.

Contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636.