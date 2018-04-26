James Van Reenen, 81, of Ridge, MD, passed away on April 19, 2018 with loving family by his side at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Jim was born on April 7, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois to the late Elvin Van Reenen and Verneil (Crum) Van Reenen.

Jim married his high school sweetheart, Karin (Prufer) Van Reenen on January 29, 1957 in West Covina, California. Jim was a devoted husband and loving father to his four children. Jim graduated from the University of Illinois in 1962 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and spent the next 35 years working in the Energy industry for the Consumers Power Company, Phillips Coal Company and Management Analysis Company. Jim had a huge passion for restoring antique player pianos and he was an avid bowler. Jim and Karin retired in 1997 to the St. Jerome Creek area of Ridge to pursue their shared passion for fishing. They were active members of the congregation of First Saints Community Church for many years.

He is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, Karin; children, Sheldon Van Reenen of Dallas, TX, David (and Kathy) Van Reenen of Hermitage, TN, James (and Sarah) Van Reenen of Dallas, TX, Janet (and Eric) Hoffman, of Conway, SC. Jim is also survived by ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ted, Ramona, Dean and Ivan.

Family will receive friends for Jims’ Visitation on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at First Saints Community Church, First Friendship Campus, 13723 Point Lookout Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.