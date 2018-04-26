Leona Tucker 89, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on April 18, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 15, 1929 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice Holmes and Dr. Robert Jackson.

She married her neighborhood sweetheart, Laymon Tucker on October 26, 1951 and was a loving and devoted wife. She spent 27 years as a proud Navy wife. Laymon and Leona travelled the world and lived in Florida, Boston, Georgia, Alabama, Maine and Canada. Leona enjoyed her pets, shopping, and was an ardent fan of Tom Jones.

Leona is survived by her three daughters; Linda Martines of Stephenson, VA, Lisa Tucker of Lexington Park, MD and Leslie Tucker (Kelsey Saunders) of Lexington Park, MD and a granddaughter, Kristin Hodnett (Mike) of Stephenson, VA, one sister, Eleanor Caldwell of Houston, TX and two brother-in-law’s, James Tucker of Temple Hills, MD and Roosevelt Tucker of Atlanta, GA. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Laymon Tucker, two brothers, Jack Finley and George Finley, and her sister, Wilma Irvin.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 27, 2018 from 10-11a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Scott Woods at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to made be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.