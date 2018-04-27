Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces May Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following May monthly promotions and reminders:

National Chip Your Pet Month (Tuesday, May 1 to Thursday, May 31)

During this special month, bring your cat or dog to the shelter and get them microchipped for $10. Cats and dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier. If your pet gets lost, they are more likely to find their way back home with a microchip and collar with tags.

Celebrate the fifth of May by finding a new feline friend. All adoption fees will be reduced to $5 for adult cats (over 1-year-old) and $50 for kittens. It’s a purr-fect excuse to visit the shelter and support the animals.

Coming to an Area Near You (Saturdays, May 5; and May 12)

The shelter will be out in your neighborhood with animals available for adoption. Stop by and meet the animals available for adoption on Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tractor Supply White Plains (10795 Wawa Lane, White Plains) and Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Charles Towne Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf).

Volunteers Needed

The shelter is in need of volunteers, ages 14 and older, to assist with caring for the many animals at our facility. There are several volunteer duties offered, including walking shelter dogs, spending time with the cats, taking photos of adoptable pets, general housekeeping, washing dishes and toys, cleaning kennels, and assisting with laundry. Volunteer as little or as much as you’d like. Call the shelter at 301-932-1713 for additional information and volunteer paperwork.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.