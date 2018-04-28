41-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died late this morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim is identified as Dontay Demus, 41, of Waldorf.

He was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. Demus was operating a black Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the white Toyota passenger vehicle is identified as Patricia Arline-Young, 57, of Brandywine. The passenger of the Toyota is identified as Sara Arline, 89, of Brandywine, both were not injured in the collision.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 28, 2018, Maryland State Police received calls from motorists, reporting a crash involving a white passenger vehicle and a black motorcycle on northbound Branch Avenue at Moores Road in Largo. Troopers from Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were immediately dispatched to the location.

The preliminary investigation indicates according to witnesses that Arline-Young was driving westbound on Moores Road, approaching the intersection of Branch Avenue. Arline-Young for unknown reasons failed to stop at a stop sign and entered into the intersection, striking the motorcycle Demus was operating.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

MDOT State Highway Administration personnel were on the scene and assisted with lane closures and detours around the scene. Lanes were reopened at 4:16 p.m.