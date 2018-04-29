Joy Ingrid Farrell, 83, of Avenue, MD passed away on April 26, 2018 in Mechanicsville, MD. Born on December 8, 1934 in Booneford, NC she was the daughter of the late Enda Mae Robinson Griffin and Atwell Peter Griffin. Joy is survived by her children; Debbie Thompson (Buddy) of Avenue, MD, Jim Hicks of La Plata, MD, MaryLou Lumpkins (Jack) of Leonardtown, MD, Melinda Palmese (Mark) of Melbourne, FL, Chris Hicks (Helen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Jennifer Oliver (Doug) of St. Inigoes, MD, Mandy Koenig (Dave) of Leonardtown, MD, 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and her brother Pete Griffin of Medley’s Neck, MD. She was preceded in death by her grandson; Christopher George Hicks, siblings; Robbie Pierce and Norma Gibson. Joy was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduate of St. Patrick’s High School. She worked for the Maryland States Attorney’s office for 30 years, retiring in 2014. Joy enjoyed; painting, crosswords, reading, and cutting her grass.

All Funeral Services will be private. Pallbearers will be; DeSales Gibson, Tiffany Bowles, Jim Lumpkins, Chad Oliver, and Michael Hicks.

Contributions may be made to the Holy Angels Catholic Church 21335 Colton’s Point Road Avenue, MD 20609, and Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.