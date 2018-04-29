Mindy Anne Johnson, 36, of Lexington Park, MD passed away April 21, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

Born June 8, 198 in Cheverly, MD, she is the daughter of Mary Ann Martin Shultz of Lexington Park, MD and the late Herdick Shultz.

Mindy is a graduate of Howard High School. On June 18, 2007, Mindy married her beloved husband, Courtney Dean Johnson in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 10 wonderful years of marriage. She enjoyed reading Daniel Steele and Nora Robert’s books. She was an avid sports fan, particularly cheering on the New York Nicks, the New York Yankees and the Washington Redskins. She also enjoyed listing to music, date night at TGIFridays, and going to the pool at Cove Point and Great Mills in the summer. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her children. She loved spending time with her son and nieces, who were the light of her life.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by her son, Malik Arthur Johnson of Lexington Park, MD; her step-daughter, Britnee Jackson (Jeremiah) of Atlanta, GA; her siblings, Marsha Martin of Killeen, TX and Herdick Shultz (Sara) of Lexington Park, MD; two grandchildren: Jayde Jackson and Jeremiah Jackson, Jr., both of Atlanta, GA; her nieces, April Holland of Lexington Park, MD and Brittany Martin of Great Mills, MD; her in-laws, Gregory and Sharon Johnson of New Carlton, MD; her brother-in-laws: Gregory L. Johnson (Melinda) of Capitol Heights, MD, Christopher Johnson of Fort Carson, CO, and Myron Johnson of New Carrollton, MD; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 1:00 till 3:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated at 2:00 p.m., at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private

