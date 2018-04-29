Richard Benjamin Harbaugh, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 with his loving wife and some close family by his side at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown MD. He was born on August 24, 1941 in Sligo, PA to the late Hiram Harbaugh and the late Pearl (Swope) Harbaugh.

Richard graduated from Fairfax High School, the class of 1959, went to Bridgewater College for three years and decided to join the U.S. Army (Reserves). While he attended college, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Ludwick and they were married on July 11, 1964, in Cumberland, MD. They celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Richard worked for the Federal Government for 30 years at the Census Bureau as a computer programmer. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister, Linda Wolfe (Lloyd) of Pinoplis, SC, his aunt, Jeanne Harbaugh, of Waynesboro, PA, his brother in law, John Ludwick (Joanne Weitzell) and nephew, Mark Flynn (Johnna) all of Cumberland, MD. Also surviving are great nieces, Kearston and Chloe Flynn of Cumberland, MD, Danielle Watson of Ruther Glen, VA, great-nephew Zackery Watson; nephew, David Mclawhorn of Round Rock TX, nieces, Sharon Schweining (Jimmy) of Ruther Glen, VA, Susan Wiegand (Carl), Charlie Mitchell (Greg), nephew, Zachary Wiegand, all of Fredericksburg, VA and many cousins and special friends, Max and Mary Gould of Milford DE.

Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sister, Caroline Watson, brother in law, Leroy Watson, and nephew Steven Harbaugh.

Family will receive friends for Richard’s Life Celebration on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Memorial Service celebrated by Robert Kyner and Ronald Blankenship at 11:00 am at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to: Southern Maryland Bible Church, 30467 Potomac Street, Charlotte Hall Maryland 20622 or the American Heart Association.

