JAKE CHRISTOPHER HORN, 25, passed away on April 24, 2018 at his home in Hollywood, MD. Jake was born on January 30, 1993 to Scott C. Horn and Sherrie L. Horn (Shortt) in Leonardtown, MD.

Jake was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 2011 where he was involved in many sports activities and welding classes at the Tech Center. In his younger years, he was involved in BMX bike racing and advanced to Motocross racing. Jake was known for his love of music and most of all, his love for his daughter, Leighton, who was the apple of his eye and for his girlfriend, Rebecca Russell. He also had a big heart for his dog, Nila. He had a great sense of humor and could always bring laughter to those around him. He will be missed, but never forgotten.

Jake is survived by his parents, Scott and Sherrie Horn; his daughter, Leighton A. Horn; his grandmothers, Ann Shortt and Barbara Horn; his grandfather, Terry Shortt; and Jake’s girlfriend, Rebecca Russell; aunts and uncles, Amanda Shortt, Harry Horn (Laurita), Michael Horn (Dottie), Terrie Johnson (Donnie), and Debbie Owen (Charles), as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Horn and great grandparents, Ellis and Irene Shortt and Marie Lacey.

The family will receive friends for Jake’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Donald G. Geller, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be Charles Owen, Donnie Johnson, Greg Owen, Johnny Cusic, Brian Drew, Wayne Brooks, and J.P. Sotelo.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.