Erwin Jerald Reifenauer, 91, of White Plains, Maryland, passed away on April 25, 2018. Erwin was born on July 31, 1926 in Eau Clair, Wisconsin to the late Otto A. Reifenauer and the late Martha Skog.

Erwin was married to Ruby Driggers Reifenauer for 56 years, before her passing in 2011. He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Erwin was a Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins and a Baltimore Orioles fan. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing canning, welding and traveling. He worked as a Pipefitter / Welder with Steamfitters Local 602 as a 57 year member.

Erwin is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brothers, Edmund, Otto Jr., Meltcher, Charles, Robert and sisters, Esther Metzenbauer, Arvilla Mielke, Mable Standford and his great granddaughter, Kinsley Ann Jackson.

Surviving Erwin are his son, Charles “Ralph” Reifenauer (Donna) and daughter, Susan Moore (Richard); grandchildren: Rachel Miskell (Neal), Christopher Reifenauer, Roxanne Eberle, Angie Owens (Sean), Richard Moore, Jr., Alicia Moore and great grandchildren, Alexa Black, Zachary Miskell, Gracie Miskell, Kobe Owens, Tyler Owens, Makayla Kret, Richard Moore III, Ryder Moore and Delaney Jackson.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 4-7PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 11AM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Erwin’s name may be made to: Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

