James Samuel Cameron, 73, of California, MD, passed away on April 24, 2018 at Leonardtown Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Sam was born on October 3, 1944 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John William Cameron and Martha Jane Cameron.

Sam married the love of his life, Claudia Ann (Clapp) Cameron on August 14, 1965 at the Lexington Park United Methodist Church. Sam lost Claudia on June 6, 2017.

Sam attended Frank Knox Elementary School and Great Mills High School, where he was co-captain of the first GMHS football team. He was voted best personality by his classmates (class of 1962). In 1967, he received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland as part of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Maryland (PAXPLAN). He was inducted into the National Engineering and Electronics Honor Societies; Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu. He received his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgetown University. Sam started his career at Weapons Systems Test Division in 1967 to work on flight test electronic systems and SH-3, CH-46 and CH-53 Navy and Marine Corp helicopters. In 1981, he was awarded Engineer of the Year for his project work on the SH-60B and helicopters that operated from cruisers and frigates. Between 1988 and 1995, he was the Chief Engineer for the Sea Control Branch of Rotary Wing at NAS Patuxent River, MD. In February 1990, he received the Navy Meritorious Civil Service award for support effort during the Cold War and Middle Eastern conflicts.

As a young boy Sam enjoyed fishing, shooting tin cans at the gravel pit, and was a “pinball wizard.” He was a Boy Scout and in the Civil Air Patrol. He delivered the Evening Star newspaper and was a bag boy at the Commissary at Pax River NAS. Of note, in 1977 he was cited by the House of Delegates of the State of Maryland for his “heroism” in saving the lives of two young boys adrift on an ice flow in the Potomac River. He was Chairman of the School Assistance Committee for NATC Patuxent River and a charter member of the St. Mary’s County Fair Board. Sam was an avid stamp collector, animated story teller, history buff, video gamer, and bridge player (with Dave Stewart). Anyone who met him knew that he was extremely proud of his Scottish Highlander heritage. He enjoyed the fellowship at the First Saints Community church, St. Paul’s campus and stayed in touch with his GMHS 62 classmates throughout his life which brought him life-long joy.

Sam is survived by his twin younger siblings, Charles “Ray” Cameron (Donna) and Martha “Kay” Priest (Ed) of St. Mary’s County, MD. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews including Michael Cameron, Karen Helms, Laurie J. Cameron, Kathleen Roser, Wendy St. Clair, Laura Cameron, Charlotte Cameron, and his godson Sean Stewart.

Service Information: Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, 3 May 2018 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at First Saints Community Church, St. Paul’s campus, 25550 Point Lookout Road. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 3 May 2018 at 2:00 at the church. Pallbearers are Richard Colliflower, David Stewart, Lee Stewart, Shawn Stewart, Kenny Lamb, David Morehead, and Johnny Bauserman.

