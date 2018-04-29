Joseph Andrew Williams, Sr., 80, of La Plata, MD passed away on April 24, 2018 at his residence.

Joseph was born on June 5, 1937 in Newport, MD to the late Andrew Augustus and Bertie Beatrice Williams.

Joseph retired from Giant Food after 30 years of service in the meat department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all he loved his family.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by two sisters; Jean and Margaret.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 61 years Jane Elizabeth Williams and children and spouses: Kathryn and Dennis Behan, Deborah and Jaycee Largent, Janet and James Kirby, Joseph Jr. and Linda, Gary his spouse Jerome, Angela and Tom Purdy. Five grandchildren: Joseph III and Emfrey, Jennifer and Todd Nebel, Lee Mansfield, Maryjane and Brian. Four great-grandchildren: Tyler, Ryleigh, Anthony and Lucas. Two brothers Jerry and Charlie and two sisters Patsy and Mabel.

A gathering will be on April 30, 2018 from 6pm-8pm. The Memorial Service at 7pm at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes or Hospice of Charles County, Inc. in memory of Joseph Sr.