Donald Alton Skinner, Sr., 85

Donald Alton Skinner, Sr., age 85 of White Plains, Maryland, died April 24, 2018 at his residence.

Donald was the Owner/Operator of S&M Autobody Shop for 50 years and was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of Nanjemoy Baptist Church. He loved antique cars and building them from top to bottom, crabbing and fishing at Colonial Beach, Virginia, and was a huge NASCAR fan.

He was the son of George Louis Skinner and Hazel Madeline Scott Skinner. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his first wife, Margaret “Peggy” Skinner; his son, Donald A. “Donnie” Skinner, Jr. and his wife Brenda; his step-son, David Brown; and his brother-in-law, Billy Paulk.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Myrtle A. Skinner; his son, Joseph “Joey” Skinner (Julie Mack); his daughter, Diane Hastings (Gary); his step-children, Kenneth Brown, Jr. (Kim), Keith Brown (Vicky), Sharon Schutt (Steve), Daryl Brown (Becky), Lisa Rosado, and Michael Brown (Teri); and his sister, Lois Paulk. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Friends received on Monday, May 7, 2018 from 5-8PM and where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow with full Army Honors at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorials in Donald’s name are asked to Nanjemoy Baptist Church, 3030 Baptist Church Road, Nanjemoy, Maryland 20662.