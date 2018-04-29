Brenda Fay Robey, 68

Brenda Fay Robey, age 68 of Waldorf, Maryland, died April 25, 2018 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Brenda was a Secretary for 17 years with the U.S.D.A. She attended Marbury Baptist Church in her youth with her grandmother, Wright and was a member of the Moose Lodge in Mechanicsville, Maryland. She was also a representative for Kimberly Clark Products. She liked crocheting and quilts, eating crabs, music, and sports (especially baseball and football).

She was the daughter of Joseph Harry Good and Charlotte Lorraine Wright Good.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Barry Leroy Robey; her son, Dane Robey (Elizabeth); her daughter, Allison F. Whisler (Mike); her brothers, Joe Good and Don Good (Debbie); her sisters, Helen Good and Patty Shields (Ned); and her grandchildren, Payton Whisler, Cameron Robey, and Dylan Robey.

Friends received on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Brenda’s name may be sent to Charles County Hospice House, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.