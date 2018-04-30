Waldorf Man Charged With Arson of Mother’s House

Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested Ronald Lamont Jenkins, 29 of Waldorf, for setting fire to his home.

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to the blaze just after 9:45 a.m., on April 27, 2018, after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the house at 1820 Oak Drive in Waldorf. Ronald and his mother, Patricia Jenkins reside at the house.

Waldorf volunteer firefighters arrived to the one story, wood frame single family home and encountered hoarding conditions inside the residence during the suppression of the fire. It took firefighters 10 minutes to bring the fire under control. Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters observed what appeared to be multiple points of origin within the home and requested an investigator from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

After an initial assessment of the scene by a Deputy State Fire Marshal, K9 – Sky, an accelerant detecting canine was requested and later alerted to numerous points within the home. Investigators estimate damage to the structure to be $80,000.00 and damage to the contents within the home to be $45,000.00, there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Investigators determined the fire to be incendiary and the male occupant of the home, Ronald Jenkins was developed as a suspect. Jenkins was later located and detained by the Prince George’s County Police Department. After being interviewed by Deputy State Fire Marshals, Jenkins was arrested and charged with Arson in the 1st Degree.

During the investigation, it was learned that the home is owned by Maxwell Franklin. Smoke alarms were present inside of the home but it is unknown if they activated.

