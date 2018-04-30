Upper Marlboro Retailer Sells $50,000 Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket

Player found Lottery luck in April 28 drawing

We’ve got a $50,000 winner! Congratulations to the lucky Bonus Match 5 player who bought a top-prize winning ticket in the Saturday, April 28 drawing.

Largo Liquors located at 836 Largo Center Drive in Upper Marlboro sold the winning ticket, which matches the numbers of 3, 8, 13, 20 and 28; the Bonus Ball was 15.

Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. The winner has 182 days to claim the prize and must come in person to Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The retailer is also a winner; the Lottery will give the Prince George’s County store a bonus of $500 for selling the lucky ticket.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from 1 to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!

