Detectives Charge Upper Marlboro Man with a Sex Offense Involving a Minor

Prince George’s County Police charged a man for engaging in a sexual act with a minor.

The suspect is 25-year-old Nathan Clinkscale of the 9000 block of Summit Circle in Upper Marlboro.

On April 30, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, patrol officers were called to a home on Teakwood Drive in Upper Marlboro. The victim’s mother called police after finding Clinkscale in her teenage daughter’s bedroom.

The suspect and victim recently met on a dating website.

Clinkscale is charged with 3rd degree sex offense. He’s in custody of the Department of Corrections.

