Maryland Fraternal Order of Police Endorse Jack Bailey for State Senate

The Maryland Fraternal Order endorsed Jack Bailey, for Maryland Senator of District 29. Below is a copy of the letter.

To Mr. Jack Bailey,

As President and on behalf of the over 21,000 men and women of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police, it is our pleasure and honor to stand with you and offer our endorsement in support of your 2018 election campaign for Senator of District 29.

Your support and commitment to law enforcement and the rights of the men and women of law enforcement is greatly appreciated. Your dedication and career in public safety has not gone unnoticed by the members of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police and certainly will not go unnoticed by the residents of Maryland.

The Maryland Fraternal Order of Police is proud and honored to offer you its strongest endorsement and support. We thank you for your service and look forward to working with you in the future.

Sincerely,

President, Vince Canales and

Matthew Frasca, 2nd Vice President, Legislative Committee Chair

