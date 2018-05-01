Detective and Police Cadet Nab Fragrance Thief During Surveillance Sting

Edward Daniel Sloane stole approximately $11,000 worth of fragrances

After four months of investigation and pursuing countless leads, Detective C. Gilroy, from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Daniel Sloane, 51, of Owings Mills, in connection with multiple thefts of expensive women’s fragrances and men’s cologne.

Sloane was first spotted in January entering a department store and stealing dozens of bottles of perfumes. Surveillance footage of the thefts was released, but he was not identified.

Throughout the next few months, Sloane returned to the same store and stole approximately $11,000 worth of fragrances.

On April 25, 2018, at approximately 11:20 a.m., during his seventh appearance inside the store, Sloane was observed by Detective Gilroy and the cadet – who, coincidentally, set up surveillance that morning hoping to catch a break in the case. Their work paid off. Sloane was observed putting dozens of women’s fragrances such as Prada, Viktor & Roth, Chanel, Coach, and other popular scents inside a bag he brought with him. When he attempted to leave without paying, Det. Gilroy approached to make an arrest. Sloane resisted her commands, but she and a store loss prevention officer made the apprehension.

Sloane was charged with felony theft, theft scheme, resisting arrest, and other related charges.

