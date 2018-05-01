Maryland State Police Arrest Two Brothers on Child Pornography Charges

Two men from Prince George’s County were arrested and charged Monday morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography

Nicholas Eber, 26, of Laurel, is charged with three counts of distributing child pornography and six counts of possessing child pornography. Joseph Eber, 21, of Laurel, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Nicholas Eber was being held on a $35,000 bond and Joseph Eber, Nicholas’s brother, was being held on a $200,00 bond at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

In February 2018, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting the distribution of child pornography from a specific internet address.

The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an investigation, which led to the Ebers’ residence.

On Monday morning, Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence accompanied by law enforcement personnel from Homeland Security & Investigations.

A preliminary forensic review of each of the Ebers’ electronic devices indicated they held child pornography files.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.