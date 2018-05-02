20-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Waldorf, Victims Name Released

UPDATE 5/2/2018 @11:00: On May 1, 2018, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriffs Office responded to the 2200 block of Stream Vista Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Antonio Lamount Harper, Jr., 20, of Waldorf, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by emergency medical services.

A preliminary investigation revealed Harper was walking toward an apartment when an unknown suspect approached and shot him several times. The suspect fled.

Detectives are working on leads and establishing a motive. They have determined the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

