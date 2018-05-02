Wednesday’s Pet is Mr. Freckles

Wednesday’s Pet for 5-2-2018 Mr. Freckles

Featured Pet: Mr. Freckles

Rescue Group: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland

Breed: Beagle

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $300.00 Donation

Mr. Freckles came to BRSM when his owner passed away and family members could no longer care from him. He is a spry 12-year old who loves sitting on the deck in the sun, he could do that all day long. He gets along well with other dogs and is house trained. Mr. Freckles enjoys walks, does well on a leash, and loves to be rubbed. He loves to play with toys and will pick out a favorite and carry it around in his mouth all day. If you are looking for a lovable, sweet companion he is your man.

If you are interested in Mr. Freckles, please fill out a Adopter Profile at:

http://beaglemaryland.org/Home.aspx?pg=adoption.htm

and email it to profile@beaglemaryland.org for any other questions please see website here: http://beaglemaryland.org/home.aspx

A little bit of breed information:

The Beagle is a hardy little hound dog. The Beagle is loving and gentle, and happy to see everyone. Beagles are sociable, intelligent, and excellent with children.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

