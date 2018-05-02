Charles County Woman Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off Purchased at Bryans Road Shell

A Southern Maryland woman experienced lucky Maryland Lottery numerology last week as three 15s on a 20x the Cash scratch-off gave her a top prize with lots of zeros. The contractor won $50,000!

The 53-year-old purchased the instant ticket when she stopped for fuel at Bryans Road Shell in Charles County. She’s been lucky playing the $5 game, which is a member of the Maryland Lottery’s Multiplier family of games. She decided to cash a few of her winning instant tickets after filling her tank and purchased another 20x the Cash scratch-off with her proceeds.

When she returned home, the loyal scratch-off player sat down with her 20x the Cash game. She first revealed the winning numbers of 15, 17, 19 and 1. The 15 stood out, she said, because the same number appeared on the lower right corner of the scratch-off. The coincidence grew when she discovered a 15 on the scratch-off and revealed a prize of $50,000!

The lucky windfall will help the winner banish a few bills and boost her savings account.

Also in the money is the Lottery retailer located at 6985 Indian Head Highway in Bryans Road. For selling a top-prize scratch-off in the game, Bryans Road Shell earns a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

The 20x the Cash game still features six top prizes of $50,000 and more than 600,000 prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000. Players can try to win up to $50,000 through the Multiplier Madness second-chance contest by entering non-winning 20x the Cash scratch-offs and other members of the Multiplier family of games into their My Lottery Rewards account.