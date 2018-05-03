Two Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

May 3, 2018

On Monday, April 30th, 2018, at approximately 4:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue crews responded to a reported serious motor vehicle accident with one person ejected, in the area of Point Lookout Road and Moakley Street, in Leonardtown.

Crews arrived on scene to discover multiple vehicles in the intersection.

One person was transported from the scene to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and two others were flown to area trauma centers with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as police continue to investigate.

Details will be provided as they become available.

Photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.


This entry was posted on May 3, 2018 at 1:43 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.