UPDATE: Deputies Arrest Lexington Park Man for Trespassing at Greenview Knolls Elementary School

UPDATE 5/3/2018 @ 8:30 p.m.: Ernarde Delovestein Banks, 37, of Lexington Park, was arrested by Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and charged with causing a disturbance during a school operation, trespassing on school grounds, and causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

5/3/2018: On Thursday, May 3, 2018, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Deputies from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Belvoir Road, in Great Mills for a check the welfare of a man acting strangely.

Police arrived on scene and tried to make contact with the individual who walked away from them and headed in the direction of Greenview Knolls Elementary School. The subject then tried to hide from police behind a shed. Police were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. At this time it is unclear if any charges will be filed, and we will provide updates as they become available.

School officials were aware of the incident and notified when the subject was in police custody. There was no threat to the students or school at any time. Because of the quick response time of police, a lockdown of the school was not required during the incident.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>