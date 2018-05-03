St. Mary’s County – Missing Person – 20-Year-Old Joel Andrew Brinson

May 3, 2018
Joel Andrew Brinson, 20, of Lexington Park, has been reported missing.

Brinson was last seen on April 29, 2018, in the Lexington Park area, and has family in Charles County.

At this time, there are no critical factors known regarding Brinson being reported as a missing person.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joel Andrew Brinson is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

