“Peacefully on April 30, 2018 Charles W. Fenwick went home to be with the lord. Family and friends will unite at 10:00 a.m. on May 8, 2018 until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 37575 Chaptico Rd, Chaptico, MD 20621. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.