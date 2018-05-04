Mary “Alberta” Burroughs Spalding, 91, of Morganza Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD and a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland passed away April 29, 2018 at the home of her son. The daughter of the late James Wilson Burroughs and Grace Mae Cusic born February 25, 1927 in Oraville, MD. She married George Leroy Spalding, Sr. on June 6, 1948 in the St. Aloysius Church Leonardtown, MD. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2009. She is survived by her only child George Leroy Spalding, Jr. (Pam) of Mechanicsville, MD 4 grandchildren Brittany Leann McFalls of Mechanicsville, MD Shaina Ashley Parks of California, MD, Benjamin Andrew Spalding of Mechanicsville, MD and Christa Marie Spalding of Leonardtown, MD. 5 great-grandchildren Siddalee Grace McFalls, Winter Isabella McFalls, Jackson Skyler Parks, Alikai Misty Parks, and Ariana Crawford. 1 sister Helen Louise Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD. Nieces Brenda Johnson and Joy Guy nephews James “Jimbo” Buckler and Duane Buckler also several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Also a special friend Lisa Osborne who even at the end got her to smile. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by 4 brothers George Leonard “Len” Burroughs, Benjamin Harrison “Terrapan” Burroughs, James Wilson “Bob” Burroughs and Paul Negal “Legal” Burroughs and a very special friend Debbie Buckler.

Alberta was a 1941 graduate of Saint Joseph School, a 1945 graduate of Margaret Brett High School and a graduate of the St. Mary’s Academy. She worked 20 plus years for the U.S. Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland as a Stock Control Clerk (Typing) and many years as a Substitute Special Education Teacher for the St. Mary’s County public school system. Alberta at one point had also been actively involved with the local Tobacco Growers Association.

Alberta was known throughout the county for having a kind and loving heart she helped many families through the years from taking in people or helping raise a child to giving the needy food and necessities right from her own home. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching the news and gossiping on the phone. She loved her grandchildren dearly and spoiled them rotten when they were little.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 7, 2018 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating. Pallbearers will be Andrew Spalding, Craig Spence, Duane Buckler, James “Jimbo” Buckler, Corey Parks, and Frank McFalls. Honorary Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.