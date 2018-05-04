Agnes Elizabeth Holly, 80, of Brandywine, MD formerly from Washington, DC passed away on April 29, 2018 in Clinton, MD. Born on September 6, 1937 in Chaptico, MD, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Marie Hill Somerville and Joseph Hampton, Somerville, Sr. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband James Richard Holly whom she married on November 26, 1960 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD and who preceded her in death on December 30, 1999. Agnes is survived by her children; Patricia Ann Somerville of Brandywine, MD, James Jerome Holly of Waldorf, MD, Cynthia Disell Hodges of Brandywine, MD, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Siblings; Mary T. Briscoe of Capital Heights, MD, Joseph H. Somerville, Jr. of Waldorf, MD, James A Somerville of Chaptico, MD, Charles D. Somerville of Brentwood, MD, and George F. Somerville of Chaptico, MD.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 10:30 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.