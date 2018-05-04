James Bernard Quade “Jim Bunny”, 84, of Avenue, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 29, 2018. He was the son of the late Lucy Catherine Russell Quade and Alton Monroe Quade. Jim Bunny was the loving husband of the late Josephine Amanda Quade whom he married in Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1953 and who preceded him in death on February 1, 2009. Jim Bunny is survived by his loving friend and companion, Shirley Ann Morgan of Maddox, MD. Jim Bunny is survived by his children; James Michael (Mike) (Brenda) Quade of Aynor, SC, Cynthia (Cindy) Darlene (Gary) St. Clair of Chaptico, MD, Robert (Bobby) Gorden Quade (Terry) of Chaptico, MD, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and his sister Alice Lucille Dornes of Bryantown, MD. He was preceded in death by his son Allen Steven Quade, siblings; Harry Monroe Quade, Elliot Matthew Quade, Joseph Alton Quade, John Francis Quade (Popeye), Alton Monroe Quade, Jr. (Bing), William Johnson Quade, Catherine Hazel Hall, and Mary Levia Pilkerton. Jim Bunny was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. He was an equipment operator for the State Highway Administration for over 30 years. He also worked for the Joy Company as a maintenance laborer for 10 years. Jim Bunny enjoyed many musical instruments including guitars, fiddles and harmonicas. He also enjoyed raising tobacco and a variety of vegetables in his garden.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Brian Quade, Travis Quade, Bailey St. Clair, Kaiden Quade, Larry Quade and Keith Quade.

Contributions may be made to A Community That Shares (ACTS) P.O. Box 54 Bushwood, MD 20618 and Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.