Joseph “Joe” Allan Wilson, 54, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 1, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on July 25, 1963 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Barbara Beach Wilson of Leonardtown, MD and the late David E. Wilson. Joe was the loving husband of the late Sandra Wilson, who preceded him in death on July 5, 2005. Joe is survived by his children; Brittany Wilson of Baltimore, MD, Michelle Clark of Dillwyn, VA, 1grandchild, and sister Debbie Gunnell of Avenue, MD. He was preceded in death by his brother David Wilson. Joe was a self-employed carpenter for over 35 years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 7, 2018 from 9:00 Am to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.