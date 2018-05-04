Barbara Jean Sexton, 65, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on May 1, 2018 in her home. Born on August 12, 1952, she was the daughter of Lillie Sexton of Valley Lee, MD and the late Eugene Sexton. She is survived by her siblings; Margie Carter of Hollywood, MD, Robert Sexton of Redgate, MD, Mary Russell of Valley Lee, MD, Margaret Wheatly of Hollywood, MD Louise Coombs of Great Mills, MD and Rita Jaso of Lusby, MD. Barbara was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and was a professional cleaner.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Brother William Coombs officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Jody Ridgell, Ryan Carter, Ray Jaso, Colby Norwood, Harvey Carter, and Chris Farr. Honorary Pallbearers will be; James Barnes, Robby Ridgell and Tony Wheatly.