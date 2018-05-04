John Herman Nelson, Jr. 89, of Avenue, Maryland passed away on April 25, 2018

John was born April 6, 1929 in Washington D.C. to the late John Herman Nelson, Sr. and Mary Constance (Bostwick) Nelson.

He married the love of his life, Mary Cecelia Brown on June 23, 1951 in Palmers, MD; together they spent 59 wonderful years.

John was drafted into the U. S. Army in June of 1951 where he served for three years. He continued serving in the Army Reserves until 1959. He was employed by Par Gas and later Guy Brothers Marine until he retired in 1988. John spent his retirement years driving a school bus for St. Mary’s County Public Schools. He was involved in several organizations; the Chopticon High School Band Boosters during his children’s high school years, Charter Member of A.C.T.S. and a Charter\Lifetime member of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. He was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Catholic Church . Always supporting the church in a variety of ways, including Eucharistic Minister. John had a passion for fishing and also enjoyed gardening, especially growing blackberries in his later years, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

John is survived by his children, John D. Nelson (Barbara Sue) of Avenue, MD, Angela Nelson of California, MD, Sandra Nelson Miedzinski (Mark) of Avenue, MD and Mary Wetzel (Paul) of Mechanicsville, MD; 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Cecelia; his siblings, Frances Miesner, Shirley Abel, and Eleanor (Micie) Guy.

Family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Pallbearers will be Gregg Trent, Lucas Lejeune, Jacob Lejeune, James Bailey, Jason Rice, and Raul Lugo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 206, Avenue, MD 20609, the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609, or Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.