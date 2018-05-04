Geary Allen Bish, Jr., 38 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on April 27, 2018 at his residence in Lexington Park, MD. Geary was born on September 24, 1979 to Geary Allen Bish, Sr. and Terry Marie Russell (Willy) in Clinton, MD. Geary was an avid Redskin’s fan, he also volunteered at the Veterans Home and enjoyed cooking on the grill. He cherished scripture reading and was strong in his faith. Geary was especially proud of his military service, he served in the Army for 3 years where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Geary is survived by his parents, Geary Allen Bish Sr., and Terry Marie Russell (Willy); his children, Jackson Bish of Lexington Park, MD, Samuel, Taylor and Hailey Bish of Havelock, NC; sisters, Jennifer McDonald (Patrick) of Waldorf, MD, Stacy Russell (Edward) of Hedgesville, WV. Geary loved his nieces & nephews, Brookelyn, Kourtney, Alexandra, Nathen, Sean and Jace.

Family will receive friends for Geary’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, May 7, 2018 from 5 to 8pm with Services at 7pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will be Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11am at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangement by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.