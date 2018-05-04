Glendon Edward Heiston, 75

Glendon Edward Heiston of Dagsboro, Delaware passed away at his home on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the age of 75.

He was born in Washington, DC on June 8, 1942. He was a member of the Pile Drivers Union Local 2311 for 37 years until his retirement in 2002.

Glendon enjoyed many hobbies, including traveling, racing pigeons, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and painting landscapes and wildlife. He was especially proud of his garden and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with all who knew him. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

Glendon is survived by his wife Florence Anita of 35 years. He was the loving father of Glenda (Richard) Miller, Glendon (Tammy) Heiston, Jr., Jeanette (Doug) Sudik, and Pamela (Robert) Walker. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Family invites friends to the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall Maryland on Thursday, May 3. There will be a Life Celebration Visitation from 11AM to 1PM with Services at 1PM. Interment will be held on Friday, May 4 at Trinity Cemetery in Waldorf, Maryland for immediate family members.

Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD