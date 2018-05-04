May Ottey, 82, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on May 1, 2018. Born in Floreffe, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1935, one of 15 children, she was the daughter of the late Henry Bendel and the late Julia Ballas.

May was a homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening.

In addition to her parents, May is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Ottey, her son, Mark Allen Ottey, and her daughter Julia Lynn Merkel. Surviving May are her children, Hugh Richard Ottey, Matthew Lee Ottey (Kim) and James Dean Ottey (Mary); 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Sunday May 6, 2018 from 2:00-4:00PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the funeral home at 1:00PM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.