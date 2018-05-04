Maurice Ignatius Long, Sr., 92, of Hughesville passed away on May 2, 2018 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Born on May 16, 1925, he was the son of the late Richard Joseph Long, Sr. and the late Mary Eulalia Long (Thompson).

Maurice was a World War II veteran, a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown, the Knights of Columbus, Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Isaak Walton League, American Legion Post 238 (Hughesville) and a Board Member of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Commission from 1987-1999.

Maurice is survived by his wife of 70 years, Catherine Jameson Long, sons, Maurice ”Butch” Ignatius Long, Jr. (Cindy), Stephen “Steve” Joseph Long and daughters Linda Long Gerrie (Dave), Catherine “Cathy” Long Powers (Mike) and Martha “Marty” Long Bailey (Mickey). Also surviving Maurice are his sisters, Martha Brancheau and Rebecca Mary Birge, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Joseph Long, Jr. and his sisters, Mary Agnes Turner, Theresa Anderson and his granddaughter, Jennifer Christine Long.

Family will receive friends for Maurice’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 5 to 8 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Prayers recited at 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Jeffrey Bailey, Bob Daley, David Gerrie, Steve Long, Nick Powers, Brandon Sappington and Scott Xavier.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maurice’s name may be made to: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown or American Legion Post #238, Hughesville, MD.

