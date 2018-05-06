Calvert County – Missing Person – 33-Year-Old Kevin Dillard

The Maryland State Prince Frederick Barrack is conducting a missing person investigation to locate Kevin Matthew Dillard, 33.
Kevin Matthew Dillard is described as
- Height: 5’6”
- Weight: 205 lbs.
- bald head
- black goatee
- green eyes
He was last seen on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in the area of 3015 Nutwood Lane, in Bowie.
Kevin Dillard may be in control of a Silver Dodge Neon displaying Maryland license plate 4AP6547.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barracks Duty Officer at 410-535-1400, Case #18-MSP-018990.