Calvert County – Missing Person – 33-Year-Old Kevin Dillard

May 6, 2018
Kevin Matthew Dillard

Kevin Matthew Dillard

The Maryland State Prince Frederick Barrack is conducting a missing person investigation to locate Kevin Matthew Dillard, 33.

Kevin Matthew Dillard is described as

  • Height: 5’6”
  • Weight: 205 lbs.
  • bald head
  • black goatee
  • green eyes

He was last seen on Tuesday, May 1, 2018,  in the area of 3015 Nutwood Lane, in Bowie.

Kevin Dillard may be in control of a Silver Dodge Neon displaying Maryland license plate 4AP6547.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barracks Duty Officer at 410-535-1400, Case #18-MSP-018990.

Kevin Matthew Dillard

Kevin Matthew Dillard

This entry was posted on May 6, 2018 at 8:58 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.