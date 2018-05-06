Calvert County – Missing Person – 33-Year-Old Kevin Dillard

The Maryland State Prince Frederick Barrack is conducting a missing person investigation to locate Kevin Matthew Dillard, 33.

Kevin Matthew Dillard is described as

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 205 lbs.

bald head

black goatee

green eyes

He was last seen on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in the area of 3015 Nutwood Lane, in Bowie.

Kevin Dillard may be in control of a Silver Dodge Neon displaying Maryland license plate 4AP6547.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barracks Duty Officer at 410-535-1400, Case #18-MSP-018990.

