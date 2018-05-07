Racetrax Prize Gives Prince George’s County Man a Fresh Start

$224,529 win is game’s second biggest ever in Maryland

A self-employed Lanham landscaper made the Maryland Lottery Racetrax record book last week when his Superfecta bet delivered the second-largest prize in the game’s history in Maryland. While his favorite game delivered, the avid player credits his $224,529 prize to Keno.

The Prince George’s County man found Lottery luck waiting at Seabrook BP. “I had a set of numbers that I wanted to play when I walked in,” he said. “The first thing I saw, though, was their Keno monitor with the numbers 8, 9, 10 and 11 on it. They just spoke to me.”

He placed a Superfecta bet on that set of Racetrax numbers for 10 games, hoping his horses would cross the finish line in that exact order – 8, 9, 10 and 11. The loyal player then drove off to a client’s property to work. When he finished the job, the landscaper checked the Racetrax game results on his Maryland Lottery app.

“When I saw those four numbers, my heart started pounding. I pulled out my tickets to make sure that I’d really played them. I had!” With that confirmation, his excitement grew too big for the inside of his vehicle. “I jumped out of the truck and shouted ‘Halleluia!’ ”

The happy player said his prize arrived at a great time. “I’ve had some setbacks recently, work and otherwise. This win really is a blessing. I’ll be able to set some things straight and put money back into my business, get some new equipment I’ve needed,” he said. “I’ve had this feeling for a while now, that a Lottery win was coming my way. Ask my friends Mr. T and Mr. Steve, they’ll tell you!” With his confidence rewarded and his bank account expanded, the owner of the second biggest win in Maryland’s Racetrax history is setting a new course. “I’m off to a fresh start.”

The top prize ever won, $361,842, came Dec. 10, 2015 on a Washington, D.C. player’s Superfecta bet. The “Superfecta Superstar” bought his lucky ticket at Wawa #562 in Upper Marlboro.

Also celebrating our landscaper’s big win is the Lottery retailer. Located at 9501 Lanham Severn Road in Seabrook, the retailer earns a $2,245 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.