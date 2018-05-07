Troopers Investigating A Single Vehicle Fatal Crash In Forestville

Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Forestville that claimed the life of a Prince George’s County man.

The victim is identified as Jerome Sligh, 2nd, 35, of Glenn Dale, Maryland. He was the driver and sole occupant in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis. Emergency medical services personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to calls reporting a crash on I-495 at D’Arcy Road in Forestville. Arriving troopers found the vehicle in the center median against the guardrail.

The preliminary investigation indicates Sligh was traveling northbound on I-495, south of D’Arcy Road in lane three at a high rate of speed. While changing lanes, police believe he lost control and traveled onto the left shoulder, off the roadway, crashing into a State Highway Administration electronic billboard. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the center median.

Northbound lanes of I-495, south of D’Arcy Road in Forestville were closed for approximately three hours. All lanes reopened shortly before 2:30 a.m. this morning.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation continues.

