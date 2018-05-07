Calvert County Seeks to Recognize Unsung Heroes at Annual Volunteer Awards Program

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces that nominations are now being accepted for the annual Calvert You Are Beautiful Volunteer Awards. This program recognizes residents for their significant volunteer contributions to Calvert County and its citizens and their work to change the community for the better.

Nominated volunteers might be a firefighter at a local fire and rescue station; someone who staffs a non-profit organization; or the person who generously gives time to school programs, museums, hospice, parks, homeless shelters and other service-based agencies.

Nomination forms are available online at www.co.cal.md.us/cyab or by calling the Calvert County Department of Communications and Media Relations (CMR) at 410-535-2003. CMR will accept 15 nominations. Completed nomination forms should be returned to CMR, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD, 20678, Attn: “Calvert You Are Beautiful.” Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered by Friday, July 6, 2018.

All nominees will be honored at a ceremony sponsored by the BOCC in September 2018. Citizens are encouraged to learn about the 2017 Calvert County You are Beautiful award winners by visiting online at www.co.cal.md.us/cyab.